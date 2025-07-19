Arsenal sign winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of England international Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £48million, rising to £52m.

Madueke joins Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to £52m if certain add-ons are met. The winger becomes the club’s fourth signing of the window, following on from Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard



Sporting Director Andrea Berta said: “We’re very pleased to have concluded an excellent deal for a hugely talented young player in Noni Madueke.

“Noni’s performance numbers and availability over recent seasons have been exceptional, reflecting his quality and professionalism. Noni is a dynamic, versatile wide forward player with strong technical ability who will significantly strengthen our squad.

“Noni already has valuable experience at the top level, and we know he will make a big impact at Arsenal. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Noni to Arsenal.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team.



“Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad – we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”

Noni will wear the number 20 shirt, and due to his playing commitments in the Club World Cup this summer, will join up with the squad in early August after our Asia tour.