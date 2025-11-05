Arsenal’s Max Dowman becomes youngest-ever Player in UEFA Champions League 

Arsenal midfielder, Max Dowman has etched his name into the football history books, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

The 15-year-old prodigy came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute—replacing Leandro Trossard—during Arsenal’s commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague on Tuesday, November 4.

At just 15 years and 308 days old (or 309 days, according to some reports), Dowman shattered the previous record held by German striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who was 16 years and 18 days old when he made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Dowman is the first 15-year-old to ever play in Europe’s premier club competition.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Prague, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the teenager’s composure and talent, highlighting his “personality” and “courage.”

“He comes in, the first ball he takes, he takes people on, he starts to dribble, he gets a foul,” Arteta said. “You cannot teach that. You have it or you don’t, and it doesn’t matter what his passport says.” He added that he was “really happy” with Dowman’s ability to “adapt and have a good performance” in such a high-stakes environment.

The Champions League appearance is the latest in a series of record-breaking milestones for the young Gunner.

Dowman made his Premier League debut aged 15 years and 235 days in a 5-0 win over Leeds in August, making him the second-youngest Premier League player ever, behind only his Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri.

Furthermore, just last week, Dowman became the youngest-ever player to start a match for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Brighton in the League Cup fourth round, aged 15 years and 302 days. Dowman, who joined the Arsenal academy at age five, is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football.