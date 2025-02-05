Arteta Bemoans Arsenal’s Lack Of Signing Striker In January Transfer Window

Mikel Arteta has expressed his displeasure with the club’s inability to make any signing in the January transfer window.

The winter transfer window closed on January 3rd in England, but the North London club failed to sign any player despite their injury crisis, and lack of firepower.

The Gunners have lost the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus to injuries since last year, with the latter ruled out until the end of the season.

Arsenal submitted a late bid for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins which was outrightly rejected by the club.

Arteta admitted that he is disappointed that the club could not bring in a replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

He said: “We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can make an impact.

“With players injured, we’ve been impacted and we haven’t achieved it. We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well. I think that we were

“It’s in the profile, a player that we believe can make us much better. Financially there are a lot of ways, a lot of things that we must stay in the lane that has taken us this far and from there try to improve.

“We’re going to have to be flexible in the front line,” he explained. “The ones that are available and fit, [we must] make sure they stay fit. Leo [Trossard] can play there, Raheem [Sterling] has played in that position, Ethan [Nwaneri] I think can play there, [Gabriel] Martinelli too.

“At some point we’re going to have to try something different. I think Kai has played so many games and been so important when some big players weren’t available.”

Arsenal produced arguably their best performance of the season with a 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday to keep up the title chase.

Arteta has urged the players to replicate the same showing against Newcastle United in the League Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

He said: “The next stop is a final in Wembley so we know how big that is and you can feel it, you can feel it straight away.

“The boost that the game gave us was winning against City, the manner that we did it and the fact that it is a game that is the closest competition we are to a final, we’re going to give it a real go.

He added: “Probably when you compare the emotional state of the team straight after the defeat and the manner that it happened and how we are today, it’s very different because we come from very strong performances, some great wins and especially the last one at home against Man City.

“So it’s momentum and after that game as well we have a break so it’s a moment to go full gas, ready to go for it and try to approach it in the way that we believe is the best way to win that final.”

Arsenal lost the first leg 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, they need to overturn the deficit to stand a chance to qualify for the final.

Arteta’s men are six points behind table-toppers Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners will be departing for a warm-weather training camp on Thursday morning.