Arteta Blames League Cup ‘Tricky’ Balls For Newcastle Defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has blamed the ‘tricky’ match day ball for the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

The Gunners failed to impress at the Emirates Stadium with goals from Alexander Isak, and Anthony Gordon gave the visitors a strong advantage going into the second leg.

The hosts had 23 shots on goal but only three were on target with Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz missing two close chances.

Arteta has now attributed the defeat to the tricky balls in the League Cup

He said: “We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better.

“But at the end that’s gone – there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world.

“It’s just half-time. When I see the team play, and how we deal with a lot of situations and play against a very good team, I must say I have full belief that we can go out there and do it.

“There are things that we could have done better. We were unlucky in moments. You need a certain luck for the ball to bounce there. You need that intuition as well. And if not, we’re going to have to generate more.

“That’s the thing that we can do, then the probability will be higher for us to win. But certainly, against this team, to produce what we have produced, looking back at the last six games that I watched, I haven’t seen it. But the result says zero-two, unfortunately.”

Arteta also revealed that the ball is different from the Premier League match day balls.

He said: “It’s just different. It’s very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different.

“When you touch it the grip is very different as well, so you adapt to that.”

Arteta’s men registered 11 goals in three League Cup matches before the defeat to Newcastle United.

The ball in the League Cup is made by Puma, while the ball used in the Premier League is manufactured by Nike.

The second leg will take place at the St James’ Park on February 5.