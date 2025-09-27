AS AN ELECTED LEADER, I WILL NOT SEND MY CHILDREN IN DIPLOMATIC SERVICE LIKE BA NEVERS AT THE EXPENSE OF ORDINARY ZAMBIANS- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa writes:

AS AN ELECTED LEADER, I WILL NOT SEND MY CHILDREN IN DIPLOMATIC SERVICE LIKE BA NEVERS AT THE EXPENSE OF ORDINARY ZAMBIANS





26.08.2025



So Ba Nevers has found where to justify his stipend 🤔. He must not pull out half a line from my very long interview out of context. If he has run out of data to stream my entire KennyT podcast, I can hotspot him.





No Sir: armed forces (ZP,ZNS, ZA, ZAF etc) jobs are a prestige in our current society and whoever has one is evied as a baller in the communities. Guess you would not know that from the aircon of Kabulonga.





Circumstance in the KK era and now are totally different. To be enrolled in ZNS is currently the same as being a Pilot back in the KK days. So who should get those jobs between your son ba Nevers or a son of a parent in Mtendere?





No wonder your sons are in diplomatic service & not children of parents in Mtendere. Whats the difference between those parents and you. You are a politician and they are not and so by implication their children should not get any well paying prestige public or government jobs?





As leaders we should put ordinary people first and our stomachs and our children last.



As long as I am in an elected role, I will not front my family members to take public jobs ahead of ordinary citizens. Non family members should come first in my discourse as relates to my office. Unless back in the day when I was is in the private sector working for banks. I would push for my family members to be employed as long as qualified. Not the same after got into public offices.





Has ba Nevers ever wondered why unlike him I have never found myself in public office abuse scandal or case? It’s because I learnt long ago not to take advantage of my public offices for my personal or family advantage. Its corruption. It’s a crime. He should know better by now and more so lucky not to be in jail for his Zambia Canada embbasy abuse of office offense. It had to take Sata to die and kaya how far case went.





Now on 2025; he must actually tell us how his sons have found themselves as deputy ambassadors to lucrative Zambia embassies abroad .



Was there no parent in Mtendere or Kalingalinga that had a son that qualified even better for the roles that this his sons took? Was there no ordinary qualified persons in the diaspora to take those top diplomatic jobs other than his sons? If so; how special are his sons ?





We elected people come to these public leadership roles to serve ordinary or less privileged people and not our children.





Heniwe ba Nevers would not know so because he has never been elected for or voted for by anyone in his entire life. I doubt he ever will.





Zikomo

MBS

MBS

Leader of Opposition