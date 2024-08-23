GOVT HAS DESTROYED 3288 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL AND 10 METRIC TONNES OF DOG FEED CONTAMINATED BY AFLATOXINS
Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana led the media to witness the incineration of quarantined contaminated mealie meal products containing aflatoxins.
Below are the highlights;
A total number of 3288 by 25kg bags of mealie meal and 10 metric tonnes of dog food has been incinerated at Chilanga Cement plant.
✅ Access to witness the incineration of the mealie meal products was given in order to assure citizens that the contaminated products have been safely destroyed.
✅ The contaminated products were seized, placed under quarantine, and are currently being destroyed.
✅ Mr. Kawana went on to say that the New Dawn Administration is transparent and has nothing to conceal from its citizens.
✅ The Permanent Secretary categorically stated that not all products of the named brands are affected but only some batches of the mealie meal are affected.
✅ He urged the public to keep supporting the mentioned brands by making purchases from them as not all the batches are affected.
✅ The Permanent Secretary assured the public that the remainder of the products on the market are there because they are safe.
✅ Mr. Kawana re-emphasized that the testing of the mealie meal is an ongoing exercise and Government will continue updating the public on the matter.
✅ In this regard, the authorities are still testing the mealie meal on the market and any product of such kinds will be tested and if found with the above acceptable levels of aflatoxins, such products will be seized, put under quarantined and later on destroyed.
✅ He however, stated that only qualified personnel are allowed to do the testing of mealie meal in line with the testing laboratory requirements and rules.
✅ As of today, a total number of 11 milling companies have been tested and the following are the results:
1.National Milling for both breakfast and roller meal tested positive to Aflatoxins
2. Gold Star Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins
3. Eagles Milling Ndola sample tested negative to Aflatoxins
4. Bwino Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins
5. H.M Milling Ltd roller mealie meal tested positive to Aflatoxins while breakfast tested negative.
6. Mpongwe milling tested negative to Aflatoxins
7. Jambo milling tested negative to Aflatoxins
8. Rhino Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins
9. Choma Milling, Choma sample tested negative to Aflatoxins
10. Sunshine Millers tested negative to aflatoxins
11. Habib Milling tested negative to aflatoxins
✅ Government is seriously concerned about the safety of its citizens and will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the matter.
Please educate us. Is Aflatoxin heat resistant ?
The Minister and PS said it is destroyed by heat.
Imwe bantu, a PS issuing a statement on behalf of the whole Government??? Where is the Government Spokesperson in the Minister of Information and Media??? Are we joking??? Do we, as a Country, take serious issues as they truely are??? God help us.
This government is useless..I have been in governments before, but I have never seen this foolishness. This is a national disaster… Contaminated maize is poisoning the country..And a permanent secretary is Chosen to handle the issue!
Meanwhile Hakainde is holding Useless public Rallies!
Are these people serious??
I think this President should be impeached. He is a total misfit.
Continue Hallucinating you Hypocrite
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
@ FCB
For Hakainde it’s just about power..asset stripping , Tribalism, and business deals. This is what the presidency means to him.
You have containers of medicine parked for months at a private warehouse..for him it’s not a problem..We don’t even know where these exposed drugs have been taken… quietly taking the drugs into our hospitals whose efficacy hasn’t been established . The man doesn’t mind.
He brings GMO Maize from South Africa receives GMO corn from USA… quietly he sneaks it in for Zambians to consume.
The man doesn’t care..
Contaminated Mealie Meal is in our Shops..11 Milling Companies, including National Milling Company Mealie Meal. For Hakainde it’s no big deal. …A Rally is more important for him. Let the permanent secretary handle it.
Trucks which move Copper are being used to transport maize from Tanzania to Zambia. Who is ensuring that these trucks are thoroughly Cleaned so that mineral contaminants don’t affect the quality of Maize? Our President doesn’t mind.
What kind of President is this?? This man is not fit to be at the helm..He is a total misfit who only makes sense to his tribal zealots and Praise Thugs.
My major concern is what is the source of the affected maize? Kindly bwana PS guide us the source of that affected maize.