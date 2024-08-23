GOVT HAS DESTROYED 3288 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL AND 10 METRIC TONNES OF DOG FEED CONTAMINATED BY AFLATOXINS

Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana led the media to witness the incineration of quarantined contaminated mealie meal products containing aflatoxins.

Below are the highlights;

A total number of 3288 by 25kg bags of mealie meal and 10 metric tonnes of dog food has been incinerated at Chilanga Cement plant.

✅ Access to witness the incineration of the mealie meal products was given in order to assure citizens that the contaminated products have been safely destroyed.

✅ The contaminated products were seized, placed under quarantine, and are currently being destroyed.

✅ Mr. Kawana went on to say that the New Dawn Administration is transparent and has nothing to conceal from its citizens.

✅ The Permanent Secretary categorically stated that not all products of the named brands are affected but only some batches of the mealie meal are affected.

✅ He urged the public to keep supporting the mentioned brands by making purchases from them as not all the batches are affected.

✅ The Permanent Secretary assured the public that the remainder of the products on the market are there because they are safe.

✅ Mr. Kawana re-emphasized that the testing of the mealie meal is an ongoing exercise and Government will continue updating the public on the matter.

✅ In this regard, the authorities are still testing the mealie meal on the market and any product of such kinds will be tested and if found with the above acceptable levels of aflatoxins, such products will be seized, put under quarantined and later on destroyed.

✅ He however, stated that only qualified personnel are allowed to do the testing of mealie meal in line with the testing laboratory requirements and rules.

✅ As of today, a total number of 11 milling companies have been tested and the following are the results:

1.National Milling for both breakfast and roller meal tested positive to Aflatoxins

2. Gold Star Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins

3. Eagles Milling Ndola sample tested negative to Aflatoxins

4. Bwino Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins

5. H.M Milling Ltd roller mealie meal tested positive to Aflatoxins while breakfast tested negative.

6. Mpongwe milling tested negative to Aflatoxins

7. Jambo milling tested negative to Aflatoxins

8. Rhino Milling tested negative to Aflatoxins

9. Choma Milling, Choma sample tested negative to Aflatoxins

10. Sunshine Millers tested negative to aflatoxins

11. Habib Milling tested negative to aflatoxins

✅ Government is seriously concerned about the safety of its citizens and will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the matter.