AS Roma and Besiktas have agreed on a €20 million deal for Tammy Abraham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Roma are under pressure to raise €13 million by June 30 to meet Financial Fair Play requirements, prompting the sale. Abraham has also agreed personal terms with the Turkish Super Lig giants.

The striker, born to Nigerian parents spent last season on loan at AC Milan after losing his starting spot at Roma. The 27-year-old scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri. However, Milan, who struggled through a difficult campaign, chose not to make his move permanent.

Roma signed the England international from Chelsea for €41 million in 2021.