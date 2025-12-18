*AS THINGS STAND IN PF,NO ONE CAN EXPEL ANYONE AND NO ONE CAN ACCEPT TO BE EXPELLED BY ANYONE.*

Authored By *Mupishi Jones*



Hate him or love him, Davis Mwila is right, next year by this time,there will not be PF to talk about!!





Unless one wants to move away from the Patriotic Front on his own volition otherwise in its current state of affairs, the PF as an institution is moribund and highly dehydrated.It has no locus standi.





The last bullet at PF was fired by Miles Sampa two years ago when he staged that convention on Independence day who later handed the deadly gun to the sniper himself,Chabinga.





Currently, it’s Chabinga who’s in possession of ownership documents (Lugwalo) of the PF.



Maybe Hon Chabinga can attempt to expel anyone but even him with “Lugwalo” in his possession,he knows that it can be a protracted battle to expel any PF member from the party let alone a member of parliament.Therefore, he’d rather play to the gallery than diving into protracted legal battles whose end will remain uncertain.





At this stage, anyone from the PF can only claim to expel someone from the party but without any consequences or repercussions.





If Lubinda expels you from the PF today, what would stop you from simply switching camp and joining the Chabinga camp tomorrow and start legitimizing the presidency of Chabinga whilst demonizing the Lubinda camp as an illegal grouping devoid of locus standi?





As things stand, members of the Patriotic Front don’t even know who their real enemy is and in their own confused state,they think President Hakainde Hichilema is their enemy and yet it’s amongst themselves.



They are simply shooting in the dark and how can you win a battle like that..

Anyway, when their fantasies and illusions will be over,they come down to reality.





I submit.



*Mupishi Jones*

Aspiring MP Kaoma Central Constituency