Ashley Young, 40, to play together with his 19-year-old son at Ipswich Town

Manchester United legend, Ashley Young, and his son Tyler Young are set to become the first father-son duo to take to the field together in Championship history.

The pair were denied a historic meeting by Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson in last season’s FA Cup when Tyler and his team-mates took on Premier League side Everton.

Had Tyler taken to the pitch while his dad was on the field, they would’ve become the first father-son duo to play against one another in the 154-year history of the FA Cup.

But now, the midfielder has now joined his dad at Portman Road after the 40-year-old signed for the Championship club in July.

It follows previous spells in the academies of Arsenal, MK Dons and QPR prior to signing for Peterborough in August 2024.

He went on to make one senior appearance in the EFL Trophy as well as featuring on the bench in League One as well as both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

His appearance on the bench in the FA Cup third round in January made headlines as Posh faced Everton at Goodison Park.

As a result, Young Jr could have faced his Premier League-winning father on the pitch, with Young Sr on the Toffees bench.

However, despite trading light-hearted trash talk in the build-up to the match, the Youngs were denied the chance to make history.