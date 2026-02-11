HAPPENING NOW: “ASK ME A MILLION QUESTIONS!” O’SULLIVAN STONEWALLS MPs AS MALEMA FIRES BACK





Fireworks erupted in Parliament as private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan flatly refused to hand over information to MPs, daring them to question him all day without success. O’Sullivan made it clear he would not budge, insisting no amount of probing would force him to disclose details he was unwilling to share.





His defiant stance triggered an immediate backlash from EFF President Julius Malema, who accused O’Sullivan of trying to dictate terms to Parliament. Malema warned that no witness has the right to decide which questions are off-limits, especially when the committee is probing alleged wrongdoing in the criminal justice system.





Malema challenged O’Sullivan’s attempt to dismiss events predating 1990, arguing that misconduct does not magically disappear because of timelines. He questioned what would happen if businesses or individuals under scrutiny had been involved in illegal activities before that date.





The tense exchange underscored growing political pressure on the committee as it digs into explosive allegations of interference at the highest levels.