



Aspiring MP Donates Five pick-up vehicles to Support UPND Mobilisation Efforts



By Radio Mpongwe



United Party for National Development (UPND) Mpongwe aspiring Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kasambo, has donated five pick-up vehicles comprising of two Ford Ranger pick ups and three Toyota Hilux vehicles to enhance mobilisation efforts across Copperbelt Province.





According to a Facebook post by Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman, Wallen Hinyama, four of the vehicles have been allocated to Lufwanyama East, Masaiti, Mpongwe West, and Kafulafuta constituencies. The fifth vehicle has been designated to serve provincial operations across the Copperbelt.





“These vehicles will primarily support outreach programmes in rural parts of the province, helping to address transportation challenges and strengthen grassroots engagement.

One of the vehicles will specifically be used for provincial coordination, moving across districts to monitor party structures and enhance mobilisation efforts ahead of the forthcoming general elections,” the statement read.





Hinyama expressed gratitude to Kasambo for the gesture, noting that the donation will significantly support UPND’s mobilisation activities in preparation for the upcoming general election.