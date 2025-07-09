ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS ON KALABA DISMISSED



Two family members have sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Zambia Compound, Kimasala Ward, Solwezi District.



A check by ZNBC News at Solwezi General Hospital found one of the victims, Elizabeth Matalaushi, undergoing examination at the X-ray department, while eight-year-old Happiness was admitted to the emergency ward.





Mrs. Matalaushi stated that she was struck by a speeding Mercedes Benz, registration number ACX 9047, while walking to church with two other family members. She said the vehicle veered off the gravel road in Zambia Compound before hitting them.





Police confirmed the incident to ZNBC News and disclosed that the named driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, is currently in custody.



Meanwhile, UPND Kimasala Ward Campaign Manager, Stafford Mulusa, dismissed social media claims suggesting the accident was an assassination attempt on Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba, who was reportedly near the scene.





Mr. Mulusa emphasized that the incident was not political in nature but a road traffic accident. He added that campaigns in Kimasala have been peaceful and reiterated that the UPND government is democratic and respects all political players.





He told journalists in Zambia Compound that all political parties are free to campaign in the area and urged Citizens First to refrain from spreading political propaganda.





Citizens First Information and Publicity Secretary, Billy Kapembwa, called on the police to ensure the driver is held accountable for injuring innocent citizens.



ZNBC