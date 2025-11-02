At a time when you needed me most, I chose the wrong side- Tanzania’s AfroBeats Superstar Diamond Platnumz makes U-turn with an Emotional apology

“Dear Tanzania,

At a time when you needed me most, I chose the wrong side.

At a time when I should be giving back most to the Tanzania that made me, I supported the government.

Beyond fame and money, what else do I seek except to lend my voice to the awakened generation of Africa that demands things be set right?

I have stepped forward with purpose—do not question my character.

I will speak for the people and bare my heart.

I am deeply sorry for choosing the wrong side.

I stand with you until the end of days! ✊”

-Tanzania’s AfroBeats Superstar Diamond Platnumz makes U-turn with an Emotional apology after fleeing to Kenya to avoid angry Gen-Z of Tanzania after he collected plenty money from Madam President to campaign and promote her.