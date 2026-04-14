At Least 4 Iran-Linked Ships Pass Through Hormuz Despite U.S. Blockade



At least four vessels linked to Iran have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing U.S. maritime blockade measures.





The ships include cargo and tanker vessels previously connected to Iranian ports or under sanctions, with movements recorded both entering and exiting the strategic waterway over the past 48 hours.





The development suggests the blockade may not be fully sealed, or is being selectively enforced, as authorities focus on specific targets rather than halting all maritime traffic.





There are also signs that some vessels may be manipulating tracking signals, adding uncertainty to the real operational picture in the region.