At least 9 people killed as strong winds bring down stage at political gathering in Mexico

Strong wind knocked over the stage at a political event in northern Mexico, killing at least nine people, including a child, and injuring 63 others. The governor of the state of Nuevo Leon reported the incident on Wednesday evening.

The building fell down while Jorge Álvarez Máynez, a candidate for president who wasn’t likely to win, was at an event. He ran away to safety. Videos on social media showed people shouting and running away from a collapsing structure, and trying to get out from under metal poles.

The people who were hurt or affected by this sad event will have support, MÃ¡ynez said. He also said he canceled his future campaign events.

Later, soldiers, police, and other officials walked around the park where the event happened. Many people nearby were shocked and deeply affected by the tragedy.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he is giving a hug to the families, friends, and supporters of the people who were hurt or killed. Many people in Mexico, including other presidential candidates, sent their sympathy and support.

In a video, the Governor of Nuevo Leon named Samuel Garcia asked people to stay in their houses for the next two hours. He is a member of the Citizens Movement party.

Maynez posted on his social media that he went to a hospital after the accident in the rich area of San Pedro Garza Garcia, close to Monterrey. He said he was feeling well.

“The most important thing right now is to take care of the people hurt in the accident,” he wrote.

Videos of the accident showed MÃÂ¡ynez moving his arm while the crowd cheered for him. Then he looked up and saw a big screen and a metal structure falling toward him. He quickly ran to the back of the stage to avoid the falling structure. It looked like it was made of light pieces and had the party’s logo and theater lights on it.

Maynez is currently in third place in the presidential race, behind Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez. Claudia Sheinbaum is from the ruling Morena Party, and Xochitl Galvez is from the opposition coalition. Both expressed their sympathy, and Sheinbaum called off a campaign event in Monterrey the next day to show support for the victims and their families.

GÃÂ¡lvez wrote on social media that he feels sorry for the families of the people who died and hopes that the injured people get better soon.

The accident happened during a busy time for campaigns, with lots of events planned this week and next for the upcoming elections on June 2.

The campaign has been troubled by the deaths of around 24 people running for local government positions. But it has not been damaged by campaign mishaps.