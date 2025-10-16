ATTACKS ON ARCHBISHOP BANDA STOPS TALKS BETWEEN LUNGU FAMILY AND GOVERNMENT





Talks between the family of late former President Edgar Lungu and the Government of Zambia have stalled following online attacks against their chosen mediator, Archbishop Alick Banda.





In a statement, the family says certain rogue online tabloids and individuals linked to the government have launched malicious attacks against Archbishop Banda—branding him a criminal and subjecting him to public ridicule and contempt.



The family has stated that such actions have seriously undermined the trust necessary for the success of the mediation process.





They have also raised concerns about the sincerity and coordination of efforts by some government representatives.





Despite the setback, the Lungu family has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the late president is laid to rest in a manner that upholds his dignity and final wishes.





Mr. Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, and the issue of his burial site remains unresolved.





Both parties had recently agreed to resume talks before the latest developments disrupted the process.



