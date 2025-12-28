Attacks on Christians in Nigeria must end now –Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has called for an immediate end to attacks on Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world, condemning what he described as the persecution of Christians and adherents of other religions.

Netanyahu made the remarks in a video message shared on his official X account as part of his Christmas greeting to Christians globally.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated, and Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end, and it must end now,” he said.

While condemning the global persecution of Christians, the Israeli leader referenced countries in the Middle East, including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Turkey, where he said Christians face persistent threats.

Aligning with the position earlier taken by former United States president Donald Trump, Netanyahu said Israel would continue to stand with Christians worldwide.

“Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practice their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated.

“Where Christians can celebrate proudly their traditions and openly do so without any fear. In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It’s been doing so for two decades.

“By contrast, a few days ago in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burned a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church. That’s the difference,” he added.

Netanyahu’s comments place Israel alongside the United States in framing violence in Nigeria as religious persecution. In contrast, other international bodies such as the European Union and the Economic Community of West African States have condemned the violence in Nigeria while describing it as a broader security challenge rather than targeted religious attacks.

In recent weeks, Trump re-designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over allegations of a Christian genocide and warned of possible military action if the Nigerian government failed to respond decisively.

The Nigerian government has rejected the allegations, insisting that the country respects freedom of religion and that victims of violence cut across religious lines, rather than being targeted at any single faith group.