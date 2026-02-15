SA PRESIDENT, RAMAPHOSA SLAMS ATTACKS ON FOREIGNERS: “SCHOOLS AND CLINICS ARE FOR EVERYONE!”



At #SONA2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa hit out at rising violence against foreign nationals, warning that nobody should face attacks or discrimination.





He stressed that all residents, regardless of nationality, must have access to schools, clinics, and essential public services, calling such violence “unacceptable and un-South African.”





Ramaphosa’s remarks come amid growing concern over xenophobic incidents, as he urged communities to embrace tolerance and protect everyone living in the country.





“Violence and exclusion have no place in our society,” he declared, promising government action to safeguard vulnerable residents and uphold human rights.