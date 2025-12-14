‎ATTEMPTED TAKEOVER DISRUPTED AT KULIMA TOWER BUS STATION AS POLICE RESTORE ORDER

‎CALM was briefly disrupted at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka this morning after a group of individuals allegedly attempted to forcefully take over the station’s leadership, prompting swift intervention by the Zambia Police Service.

‎According to information gathered at the scene, the group, believed to be cadres drawn from various parts of Lusaka, including Kanyama and Chawama, arrived at the bus station in the early hours, reportedly dressed in drivers’ uniforms. Their alleged objective was to remove the current station chairman, Mr. Nicholas Banda, popularly known as “Father,” and install a new leader without following established procedures.



‎Kulima Tower Bus Station Vice Chairperson, Mr. Christopher Nenguke, confirmed the incident and praised the Zambia Police Service, particularly officers from Lusaka Central Police, for their timely response, which helped contain the situation and prevent further escalation. He stated that the group caused confusion at the station, during which some buses were vandalised, drivers were assaulted and money along with Android mobile phones was allegedly stolen.



‎Mr. Nenguke strongly condemned the acts of violence and lawlessness, emphasizing that Kulima Tower Bus Station is a peaceful facility that operates under agreed leadership structures. He questioned the motive behind carrying out the actions under the cover of early morning hours rather than addressing grievances openly and through proper channels. He further warned those involved against engaging in disruptive behaviour that threatens public order and the safety of commuters.



‎Reaffirming the station leadership’s commitment to peace, Mr. Nenguke expressed continued support for the government of President Hakainde Hichilema, stressing the need for unity, respect for the rule of law and orderly conduct in public spaces.



‎Police have since taken several suspects into custody and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Members of the public have been advised to remain calm and await an official statement from the authorities as more details emerge.

