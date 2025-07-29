ATTORNEY GENERAL   APPLIES FOR PERMISION TO SEE AND INSPECT EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



Pretoria- Tuesday, 29th July 2025



The Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia has made an urgent application to Mashele Attorneys, lawyers for the Edgar Lungu family, to be granted permission for the representative of the State to see and inspect the body of the late President.





In a letter dated 29th July 2025 VFV ATTORNEYS, lawyers stated that for this purpose, a representative had traveled to Pretoria for this purpose and was available beginning 29th July 2025 onwards to inspect the body of the late President.





The lawyers threatened that if permission was not granted they will beseech the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Division to compel the family to give them permission.



The lawyers stated that they were seeking consent to attend at the funeral parlour where the body of the late President Lungu is currently being kept, “for the purpose of

identifying and authenticating the identity of the body!”.





In its order of 25th June 2025, the High Court stated that; “Only the First to Seventh (Widow, Family and Spokesperson) Respondent’s are permitted to visit and to inspect and/or allow further individuals to visit and to inspect the body of the late President”.





Below is the Letter from VFV, lawyers for the Attorney General.



THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA VS ESTHER LUNGU AND 7 OTHERS –

CASE NUMBER: 096565/2025





1. We refer to the court order issued by Deputy Judge President Ledwaba dated 25 June 2025, as amended on 26 June 2025.



2. In terms of the said order, we hereby formally request your consent to make the necessary arrangements for a representative of our client, to attend at the funeral parlour

where the body of the late President Lungu is currently being kept, for the purpose of

identifying and authenticating the identity of the body.





Our client’s representative is available to carry out this process on any day from today onwards to Friday, 1 August 2025, at a time convenient to all parties concerned.



Kindly indicate your availability and provide any specific requirements or conditions for access, if applicable.





We wish to make it clear that we will have no objection if a representative or representatives of your clients would be present at all times.





4. We submit that this process will not cause any harm or prejudice to the family. It is a necessary and respectful step to bring certainty to a matter of public and personal importance. In the circumstances, a refusal or failure to provide the necessary consent will regrettably compel our client to question the bona fides of the family’s position, and we will be left with no alternative but to approach the court for appropriate relief.





We trust, however, that this will not be necessary.



5.We look forward to your urgent response so that appropriate arrangements may be finalised without delay.





Yours faithfully,

VFV ATTORNEYS



Per: Hemisha Gihwala

(Sent electronically, therefore unsigned)