ATTORNEY GENERAL DISMISSES CLAIMS OF SECRET GOVT DEALS



By Nelson Zulu



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has denied allegations of secret government transactions.





Mr. Kabesha says his office is aware of rumors surrounding deals like the Mopani-IRH transaction and energy-sector contracts.





He has told Phoenix News in an interview that scrutiny around these arrangements is misplaced and has urged citizens to seek clarification directly from his office through official channels.





Mr. Kabesha explains that government business is conducted with openness and documented processes, except where genuine confidentiality is legally required and has confirmed that relevant contracts and paperwork are held in official repositories, available for inspection by interested parties following proper request procedures.





He adds that the Attorney General’s Chambers has exhibited high levels of transparency at all costs in dealing with government transactions.



