By CIC.



ATTORNEY GENERAL REFUTES CLAIMS ABOUT LUNGU’S BURIAL WISHES.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says there is no evidence that former President Edgar Lungu wished to be buried in South Africa upon his death.





According to a submission made before South Africa’s Pretoria High Court on Friday, Mr. Kabesha stated that Mr. Lungu merely expressed concerns that he might not be accorded a funeral befitting a former head of state.





He submitted that the Zambian Government nonetheless intends to accord Mr. Lungu a state funeral in line with national protocol and cultural norms.





Mr. Kabesha further stated that it is indisputable that former First Lady Esther Lungu and other members of Mr. Lungu’s family wish for the late president to be given a state funeral.





He also rejected allegations of government persecution of Mr. Lungu and his family, asserting that there is no substantive evidence to support such claims.





Additionally, Mr. Kabesha argued that sentiments suggesting President Hakainde Hichilema should not participate in Mr. Lungu’s funeral contradict the late president’s own wish for a dignified send-off.





He emphasized that President Hichilema is eligible to preside over Mr. Lungu’s state funeral, as he would be responsible for receiving foreign dignitaries and hosting attending heads of state.





Mr. Kabesha also clarified that Mr. Lungu’s benefits under the Benefits of the President Act were never revoked, but that payments ceased when he re-entered active politics in 2023.





These submissions were made in a Reply Affidavit filed by the late President Lungu’s lawyers, Makebi Zulu & Associates.



A ruling on the matter is scheduled for August 4, 2025.