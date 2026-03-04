ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS ZAMBIA MAY UNDERTAKE COMPLETE CONSTITUTION REPEAL NEXT YEAR





By Nelson Zulu



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has disclosed that Zambia may undertake a complete repeal of the Constitution once the process is fully budgeted for in 2027.





Mr. Kabesha has told Phoenix News that government will prioritize major constitutional reforms after this year’s general elections, explaining that the electoral calendar and associated resource demands will determine the timing of any amendments.





He has identified the Bill of Rights, Part Three of the Constitution, as a key area for substantive reform, noting that such far-reaching changes will require a referendum and a comprehensive legal process.





The Attorney General has expressed confidence that once contentious clauses are agreed upon by the people, the outcome will be a comprehensive constitutional reform, with the 2027 national budget providing the necessary framework.





Mr. Kabesha adds that a total repeal of the Constitution is necessary to close existing legal gaps that continue to hamper national development.



PHOENIX NEWS