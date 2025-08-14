Attorney General’s on Edgar  Lungu Position Brutal- Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia

Attorney General’s on ECL Position Brutal



Church Mother Body Speaks Out on Lungu Burial Dispute





LUSAKA – The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has broken its silence on the ongoing impasse over the burial of late former President Edgar Lungu, condemning remarks by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha that the State could proceed with burial without the family’s involvement.





EFZ Board Chairperson, Bishop Paul Mususu, described the Attorney General’s position as “brutal” and warned that such an approach would be both immoral and inconsistent with Zambia’s cultural values.





He said that even after the court ruling allowing the body to be repatriated to Zambia, government must keep engaging the family to ensure a dignified process.





“Regardless of the court’s judgment on Friday or any other date, dialogue must continue,” said Bishop Mususu during Radio Christian Voice’s Chatback programme, where he discussed the “Role of the Church in the ECL Burial Impasse.”





The EFZ leader also lamented the level of mockery surrounding the burial dispute, urging citizens to maintain respect during the mourning period.





“We must return to our tradition of respecting the dead and resolving disputes after burial,” he said.





Bishop Mususu’s comments come as pressure mounts on government to find common ground with the Lungu family and uphold unity in the nation.