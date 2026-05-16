Atupele Austin Muluzi Condemns the TearGassing of Former President Lazarus Chakwera

Atupele Austin Muluzi Condemns the TearGassing of Former President



Today’s incident involving the tear-gassing of President Lazarus Chakwera as he attempted to lay a wreath at the mausoleum of our Founding Father, the late President Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, is deeply unfortunate and must be condemned by all peace-loving Malawians.





Dr. Banda was not only the President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), but also the Founding Father of our Republic. Moments of national remembrance should unite us as a people, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.





The Presidency is a national institution that must always be respected and protected. Any sitting or former Head of State deserves dignity, recognition and respect in the discharge of national duties.





As Malawians and as Africans, we must uphold the spirit of togetherness, tolerance and unity. Political differences must never erode our shared humanity or undermine the dignity of our nation.





This incident requires reflection, restraint and condemnation from all those who believe in peace, democracy and national unity.