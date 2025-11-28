AU and ECOWAS Missions condemn coup in Guinea-Bissau

The African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission, the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, and the West African Elders Forum have expressed serious concern over the coup d’état announced by the armed forces of Guinea-Bissau.

In a joint statement released on Thursday following the post-election situation in the country, the heads of the missions and forum noted the orderly and peaceful conclusion of the voting for the presidential and legislative elections. They decried the disruption of this process by the military.

The statement was signed by former President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, Issifu Kamara, and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

The missions commended the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement, and the professionalism demonstrated by polling staff, security personnel, presidential candidates, and party agents throughout the voting process.

“Despite these encouraging developments, we express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results,” the statement read.

It was noted as regrettable that the military announcement came shortly after the missions had concluded a meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who had assured them of their willingness to accept the will of the people. “We deplore this blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains that have been achieved thus far.”

The organizations urged the African Union and ECOWAS to take all necessary steps to restore constitutional order in the country. They also raised alarms over the arrests of top officials, including those in charge of the electoral process, and called upon the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the electoral process to proceed to its conclusion.

The joint statement concluded by calling on the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm, and reaffirmed the organizations’ commitment to supporting the country on its democratic path. They underscored the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the people during this sensitive period.

The military officers declared they had seized power and announced the removal of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the suspension of the electoral process just as the nation was waiting for the election results. Military sources confirmed that President Embalo had been arrested but was being “well-treated.”