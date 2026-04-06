AU body questions Mnangagwa term extension bid

A top African Union (AU) human rights organ has cast serious doubt on the legitimacy of Zimbabwe’s move to amend its constitution, a process that could allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his time in office.

Following a fact-finding mission that concluded last week, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights) (ACHPR) raised concerns over the transparency and inclusivity of the ongoing constitutional review process, which critics say is aimed at bypassing established term limits.

The controversy centres on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which proposes extending Mnangagwa’s current term by two years. The changes would also benefit sitting senators and parliamentarians, a move seen as an attempt to secure legislative backing for the proposals

The ACHPR mission, led by commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, coincided with public hearings that were reportedly marred by violence and intimidation during constitutional outreach meetings.

Opposition figures including Jameson Timba, Lovemore Madhuku, Tendai Biti and Munyaradzi Gwisai had earlier instructed supporters to withdraw from the process, citing alleged violence and exclusion of dissenting voices.

The withdrawal followed chaotic scenes at the City Sports Centre in Harare, where proceedings were disrupted and journalists reportedly faced harassment.

During the incidents, human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was assaulted and his cellphone was stolen, while journalists were allegedly forced to delete footage.

While acknowledging Zimbabwe’s sovereign right to pursue constitutional reforms, the ACHPR urged greater inclusivity to restore public confidence.

“The commission recognises the sovereign prerogative of Zimbabwe in advancing its constitutional reform agenda; however, the mission encouraged more inclusivity to further strengthen transparency and public confidence in the ongoing reform process,” it said.

The Commission recommended that authorities broaden participation by involving civil society and other stakeholders.

It also warned of potential “rollback” risks in the proposed amendments, including concerns that the Zimbabwe Gender Commission could be dissolved, which it said may undermine gender equality protections.

The ACHPR further highlighted gaps between Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution and its implementation, citing child labour in agriculture and mining, ongoing child marriages in some communities, and the low age of criminal responsibility.

It also raised concerns over overcrowding in prisons despite reforms such as the open prison model.

Critics argue the constitutional changes lack broad consensus and risk undermining regional and international legitimacy.

Mnangagwa, who came to power following the 2017 events that ousted former president Robert Mugabe, has previously faced criticism over perceived plans to extend his stay in office beyond expected constitutional limits.

Source – The Standard