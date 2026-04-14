“AU IS NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE!” – RUTO BLASTS CONTINENTAL BODY IN SHOCK WARNING”



Kenya’s President William Ruto has launched a striking critique of the African Union (African Union), warning that the body in its current form is incapable of guiding Africa into a stable and prosperous future.





Speaking with unusually blunt language for a sitting head of state, Ruto declared that there is “not an iota of doubt” that the AU is failing to deliver the kind of leadership the continent urgently needs. He argued that the organisation is struggling to keep pace with Africa’s rapidly changing political and economic challenges.





Ruto stressed that sweeping reforms are now essential, insisting that without serious restructuring, the AU risks falling further behind global developments and losing relevance altogether.





His comments are expected to reignite debate among African leaders over long-promised institutional reforms, funding gaps, and the AU’s ability to enforce decisions across member states. The remarks land as pressure mounts for the bloc to modernise or risk being sidelined on the world stage.