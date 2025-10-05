AUDIO: IT IS TASILA LUNGU WE WANT SAYS CALLERS ON I WAVE RADIO

IT IS TASILA WE WANT SAYS CALLERS ON I WAVE RADIO





last evening on I-WAVE Chingola station during a discussion over a better leadership under the young or old, a number of callers shared thier views with majority believing that leadership under a youthful team can achieve more compared to the older leadership before Tasila Lungu was brought up for discussion by callers as a kind of leader who was needed at such a time as this.



A caller who goes by the name of Bashi Malani stressed that it was time overdue for a female leader to lead this nation, not only because we have had only male figures lead but because we needed new hope for the female population that has worked tirelessly for our nation to be where it is but with little recognition in our society.





Another caller who addressed herself as Bana Pundu stated that when she was younger she was more active in her community compared to now when she was of older age before she vied for youthful leadership such as the one in Burkina Faso under the youthful leadership of Ibrahim traore.

Bana Pundu did not also hesitate to mention Mrs Tasila Lungu who she believes has the right spirit and potential to take our country to greater heights.