UYE UMWEBE KAMBWILI ATI CHIKALA CHAKWE, JEAN KAPATA TELLS ONE OF HIS SUPPORTERS

By Staff Reporter

Go and tell Chishimba Kambwili chikala chakwe, charged former Lands minister Jean Kapata to one of the prominent PF cadres Kelvin Mwaba, popularly known as Papa Gunasi.

The heated argument between Kapata and Mwaba happened during a telephone conversation, which the latter recorded and posted in several PF WhatsApp groups.

“I want you to explain efyo nalufyanya, you are insulting me everyday. Niwe nani (who are you)?” Kapata asked in the audio accessed by Daily Revelation, with Mwaba responding: “Nomba why tamufwaya ukubika ichipani in order (why don’t you want to put the party in order)?”

“Uuumh let’s not talk about the party,” Kapata retorted.

“Imwe nanda naimwe umulandu wachipani (But I talk to you because of the party)” Mwaba, who is Kanyama ward PF chairman, responded to Kapata.

“Don’t involve me, and I don’t know who is feeding you that me I am one of the people that do not want Kambwili. Where have you heard that?” Kapata asked, with Mwaba speaking over her “imwe mwalitusha pa mpepo. Mule umfwa (You (and the other leaders have left us in the cold. Do you hear)?”

“Where have you heard that,” Kapata insisted on getting an answer to her question.

“Namipata pamulandu mule onaula party (I hate you because you are destroying the party),” Mwaba told Kapata.

But Kapata demanded that Mwaba should tell her in what manner she had destroyed the party, with Mwaba saying he was on the ground to have a fair undertaking of how issues were panning out.

He said Kapata was part of the team which did the postmortem but they had not told grassroots members about what was contained in the same postmortem.

“Listen Mwaba let’s speak like…I know you are recording. Record me it doesn’t matter,” Kapata insisted, despite the fake assurance from Mwaba that he was not recoding her. “I want you if you think you are a man let’s make an appointment to meet. We talk about the issue. Not these insults you are showering on me day in day out. If you think you are a man let’s meet you and I.

“Me I am a man enough ba mayo. Ehe I want to face you but what I am telling you is the truth. Umfweni cartel mwakwata iyo, uko ku mulu efyo mulechita tafile panga sense. Mwalilusisha ichipani. Mwalilusisha ichipani imwe but mwalifilwa (That cartel you have made in leadership is not making sense. You caused the party to lose power but have failed to own up),” Mwaba told Kapata, forcing her to lose her cool in the end.

“Uye umwebe Kambwili ati chikala chakwe. Naiwe wine chikala chobe,” shouted Kapata.

Daily Revelation called Kapata to get her confirmation if she was the one speaking in the audio, instantly suggesting…