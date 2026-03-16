Australia Rejects Trump’s Plea: No Warships for Strait of Hormuz



Australia has flatly turned down US President Donald Trump’s call for allied naval support to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil chokepoint shut down amid the escalating US-Iran war.





Transport Minister Catherine King confirmed on March 16, 2026, that no Australian ships will deploy to the region. “We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz,” she told ABC. “That’s not something we’ve been asked or we’re contributing to.”





The decision comes as Iran continues tanker attacks and threats, driving global oil prices sky-high and triggering fuel shortages and rationing fears in import-dependent nations like Australia. Despite heavy reliance on secure shipping lanes, Canberra cites limited naval capacity—strained by an aging fleet and Indo-Pacific priorities—as a key factor.





The announcement sparked sharp reactions online. Many mocked Trump’s coalition-building struggles, with comments like “Trump says he’s won the war and then starts begging for help—what a loser” and memes showing him isolated. Others criticized the Labor government for under-resourcing the navy, warning it leaves Australia vulnerable if tensions spread to the region.





Australia has limited its contribution to aircraft support for Gulf states and intelligence sharing, staying well clear of direct naval involvement in the dangerous waterway. As allies like Japan also hold back and others deliberate, Trump’s push for a multinational escort force faces growing hurdles.