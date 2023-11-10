Australian farmer attacked by 10ft crocodile bites back to save his life

An Australian farmer feels he is fortunate to still be alive after fighting off a crocodile attack by biting back.

The Northern Territory’s 3.2-meter (10-foot) saltwater crocodile bit cattle producer Colin Deveraux, who ended up spending a month in the hospital.

In an attempt to live, he admitted to ABC News that he bit the crocodile’s eyelid.

When Mr. Deveraux pulled over at a billabong (lake) last month on his way to construct fence close to the Finniss River, he claimed, that’s when his nightmare started.

He paused by the lake after noticing fish swimming in the middle of its retreating waters. After he stepped away again, the crocodile “latched” onto his right foot, shaking him like a “rag doll” and pulling him into the water.

Mr. Deveraux told ABC that before biting the crocodile’s back, he attempted to kick it in the ribs with his other foot.

“I was in such an awkward position… but by accident my teeth caught his eyelid. It was pretty thick, like holding onto leather, but I jerked back on his eyelid and he let go.

“I leapt away and took off with great steps up to where my car was. He chased me for a bit, maybe four metres, but then stopped.”

After applying some rope and a towel to halt the bleeding in his leg, Mr. Deveraux claimed his brother drove him 130 kilometers (eighty miles) north to the Royal Darwin Hospital.

“If he [the crocodile] had bitten me somewhere else it would have been different,” he said.

“It means I’ve got to change what I do. I’ve been walking around that swamp country too long fixing fences and living life, but it’s opened my eyes.”

According to the local government, crocodiles are the basis for an important industry in the Northern Territory and are protected by law.

They are considered to be of huge scientific and human interest as well as a valuable tourist attraction.

The last fatal crocodile attack happened in April this year on the Kennedy River in Cape York Peninsula, Queensland.