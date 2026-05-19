Australian govt has ordered six Chinese shareholders to sell their stake in the Australian rare earth mineral company

NEW:  The Australian government has ordered six Chinese shareholders to sell their stake in the Australian rare earth mineral company, Northern Minerals Ltd.





The six shareholders own approximately 27% of the company, which is valued at $220 Million AUD ($157 Million USD), and have been given 14 days to divest from the company.





This is the second time the Australian government has intervened in Northern Minerals Ltd. In 2024, they also forced the sale of 10.4% of the company, which was also owned by Chinese-linked buyers.





The company primarily produces heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium and terbium, both of which are in heavy demand by defence industries.





Notably, last year, the Australian government and the United States government signed a critical minerals deal that included clauses that Australia would block asset sales due to “security grounds” if needed.



Source: abc.net.au