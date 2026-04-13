Australian Teen Phenom Gout Gout Smashes Records and Outruns Young Usain Bolt





Eighteen-year-old Australian sprinter Gout Gout just delivered a masterclass in raw speed at the 2026 Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney.





He stormed to victory in the men’s 200m final with a blistering 19.67 seconds — a legal time with a +1.7 m/s tailwind. That performance shattered the world under-20 record, crushed his own Australian senior record, and made him the first Aussie ever to break the 20-second barrier under legal conditions.





For context, at the same age in 2004, sprint legend Usain Bolt ran 19.93 seconds. Gout just beat him by more than a quarter-second.



Runner-up Aidan Murphy also dipped under 20 seconds with 19.88, marking a huge day for Australian sprinting.





Gout didn’t just win — he dominated on the blue track in purple, crossing the line well clear before celebrating with the crowd and cameras flashing.





This kid is only getting started. At 18, he’s already one of the fastest men alive and a clear signal that Australia’s sprint program is on the rise. Pure talent and hard work on full display.