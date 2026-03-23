Australia’s Fuel Crisis Hits Hard: Hundreds of Stations Dry as Panic Buying Grips the Nation





Hundreds of petrol stations across Australia have run out of fuel, with long queues, rationing, and outright “out of fuel” signs becoming common from the Gold Coast to regional towns.





The trigger is the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has disrupted global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and forced key suppliers like Malaysia and Singapore to redirect shipments. Australia, which imports over 90 percent of its fuel and relies heavily on just two domestic refineries, now faces acute shortages despite government claims of secure supply until mid-April.





Energy Minister Chris Bowen has released millions of litres from emergency stockpiles—equivalent to several days’ worth of petrol and diesel—and secured an LNG-diesel swap deal with Singapore to keep imports flowing. Yet the numbers tell a stark story: dozens of stations in New South Wales lack diesel, over 100 in Victoria are short on at least one grade, and farmers warn that diesel shortages threaten planting seasons and could halve crop yields.





Panic buying has driven prices up sharply—diesel nearing $3 a litre in some areas, petrol jumping 50 cents or more per litre since late February—turning routine fill-ups into desperate scrambles.

The International Energy Agency urges Australians to work from home, carpool, slow down, and skip unnecessary travel to conserve what remains.





Experts warn the economy could grind to a halt if diesel dries up, emptying supermarket shelves and crippling mining, agriculture, and freight.

Six scheduled tanker shipments have already been cancelled or deferred, exposing the nation’s thin reserves and heavy dependence on fragile global supply lines.



This is no distant problem. It is here, now, and it shows how quickly reliance on foreign fuel can turn into a national vulnerability.