Australia’s prime minister refers to domestic abuse as “national crisis” after protest

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has said that domestic violence is a big problem in Australia. Many people protested against violence towards women.

Thousands of people in Australia protested on Sunday to show that 27 women have died from gender-based violence this year. The country has a population of 27 million.

Albanese said on Monday that the rallies were a way to ask the Australian government to do more to stop violence against women.

“We definitely need to do more. ” Albanese said on Nine Network TV that it’s not enough to just understand how someone else feels.

“The truth that. ” On average, a woman is killed by her partner every four days. This is a big problem for our country.

17 events happened in Australia on the weekend. About 15,000 people gathered in Melbourne for one of the rallies.

Albanese plans to hold a meeting with leaders from Australian states and territories on Wednesday to talk about working together on a response.

Albanese, along with Women’s Minister Katy Gallagher and Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, were not welcomed at a rally they attended in Canberra on Sunday.

The people who are protesting shouted at the leaders of the government, “We want you to do something” and “Do your work. ”

Albanese said we should pay more attention to the people who commit violence and how to stop violence from happening. Albanese said we have to change the way people think and the laws.