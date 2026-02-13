Author reveals a strange detail about the Trumps’ marriage: ‘Of a different nature’

An author who has written four books about President Donald Trump revealed a strange detail about the president’s marriage.

Journalist Michael Wolff said during an interview on “Inside Trump’s Head,” a podcast he co-hosted with Hugh Dougherty, executive editor of The Daily Beast, that the relationship between Donald and Melania Trump is “remote at best.” He added that the two don’t even live in the same state, with the first lady spending most of her time between Mar-a-Lago and the Trump properties in New York.

“The first lady does not live with the President of the United States,” Wolff said. “Their relationship is remote at best. And I think we can probably say, well, it’s certainly of a different nature than any president and first lady has ever had. Not to mention that … the nature of this is that she lives in New York and he lives somewhere else.”

Melania Trump, a former figurehead of the first Trump administration, has been notably absent from the White House during Trump’s second term.

Wolff revealed that the Trumps live apart as part of an ongoing lawsuit between the author and the first lady. Melania Trump sued Wolff for more than $1 billion after he claimed that she had a relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.