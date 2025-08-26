AUTHORITIES IN KENYA RECOVER MORE BODIES IN SUSPECTED CULT CASE



By: Citizen TV Kenya



Kenyan authorities have exhumed four more bodies from shallow graves in Kwa Binzaro village, Kilifi County, raising the confirmed death toll in the latest suspected cult-related incident to 13. In addition, eight body parts were recovered during Monday’s operation, bringing the total number of remains collected to 18.





The discovery was made by a multi-agency team searching the thickets near Shakahola Forest, an area already notorious following the 2023 Shakahola massacre linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.





Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, leading the operation, confirmed the arrest of 11 people, including a woman believed to be at the center of the suspected cult activities.



“We have arrested the main culprit—the lady who was operating here—and 10 other suspects. Investigations are ongoing, and we want to establish who sold this land to her, because this is part of Chakama Ranch,” Onyancha said.





Preliminary investigations indicate that some of the victims may have previously been rescued during the Shakahola operation. Authorities believe that after being rescued, some individuals returned to the forest, possibly due to rejection by their families or communities.





“Some of them were not fully accepted by their families or communities. That made them come back to this area—although not to the exact spot as the earlier incident, but further inside,” Onyancha added.





The incident has raised renewed concerns about the reintegration of cult survivors and the effectiveness of government and rehabilitation follow-up measures.

#SunFmTvNews