AVOID RIOT GEAR DURING POLLS, ECZ URGES POLICE



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has urged police officers to avoid wearing riot gear and avert being confrontational when manning elections as this has the potential to scare away voters.





ECZ delegation leader Alick Chakawa says riot gear is not recognised by the commission as a uniform for policing elections.





Mr Chakawa implored the officers to clearly identify themselves and wear the ‘correct’ uniform as they man the filing of nominations tomorrow in ward by-elections in some parts of the country.



He said this in Mongu yesterday during a stakeholders meeting ahead of presentation of credentials for Litawa and Mutondo wards.





Mr Chakawa said in the recent past, the commission noted that some police officers opted to wear riot gear during polls.



“Slowly, the police started wearing riot gear at nomination centres, at polling stations and at totalling centres. So, avoid wearing riot gear because you will be scaring away our voters,” he said.





Mr Chakawa also urged the law enforcers to avoid being confrontational with various electoral stakeholders.



He said the officers should have a sense of courtesy when engaging stakeholders, indicating that only those who become unruly should be dealt with.





“We are requesting that you help us in scrutinising supporters right at the entrance of the area that will be barricaded with a parameter tape,” Mr Chakawa said.



Zambia Daily Mail