Avram Grant has resigned. as Zambia National Football Team Coach  after close to 3 years in his position

FAZ, GRANT PART WAYS



Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

29th October 2025





The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that it has mutually separated with Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant.





FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande says both parties agreed to mutually separate to help chart a new way forward for the Chipolopolo.





“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has agreed to mutually separate with Zambia Senior Men’s National Team coach Avram Grant. The two parties agreed to mutually separate with FAZ wishing Mr. Grant the best of luck in his future endeavours,” Shepande says.





“The rest of the details will be communicated in due course. For now can only thank Mr. Grant for his contribution to the Zambian game.”





FAZ appointed Grant as head coach on December 22, 2022 on a two-year deal.



Grant oversaw two back-to-back AFCON qualifications in 2024 and 2025/26 editions.





Zambia is due to participate in the Morocco 2025 AFCON edition where the Chipolopolo are in Group A alongside Morocco, Mali and Comoros.





FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Nkweto Tembwe

HEAD OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS