AVRAM GRANT POCKETING $30,000 MONTHLY SALARY – GOVT REVEALS





By: Sun Sports TV Reporter



Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu has disclosed that the Government is playing a key role in meeting the $30,000 (K699,300) monthly salary of the national men’s football team coach, Avram Grant.





He revealed that Government contributes $15,000 each month, while the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) covers the balance.





He further added that for the women’s national team coach, Nora Hauptle, Government contributes $10,000.





Mr. Nkandu explained that in the near future, his ministry intends for Government to be actively involved in the selection of national coaches.





Meanwhile the Minister has described Chipolopolo’s early exit from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament as disastrous, stressing that both Government and the nation at large are concerned about such poor performances.





To address these challenges, the minister hinted at convening a deliberate National Football Indaba aimed at finding long-term solutions for the sport.





Mr Nkandu further highlighted his ministry’s achievements under the four years of the UPND government, citing the creation of the Director/Chief Executive Officer position at the National Sports Council and the establishment of a Good Governance Forum to strengthen democracy in sports associations.





Mr. Nkandu made these remarks during a special interview on ZNBC.

