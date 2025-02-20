“Ba Guy” on the Run After Robbing Chinese Bosses of K311,000 in Sinadambwe!



In what sounds like a scene straight out of an action movie but with a Zambian budget, five daring “ba guy” have vanished into thin air after pulling off a grand heist at XL Waste Management Company, making away with K311,000 in cash, high-end mobile phones, and even a Chinese national’s pistol.





According to police reports, the dramatic heist took place on 18th February at around 20:00 hours in Sinadambwe Chiefdom, Siavonga District. The robbers—Alex Khoza (46), Francis Chitalu (25), Godfrey Kabwe (40), Trust Kachelo (30), and Chrispin Hachitoba (35)—all employees of the company, allegedly turned against their Chinese bosses in what can only be described as “employee benefits gone wrong.”





The five Chinese victims, identified as Boyka Lidong Bo (32), Zeng Gang Ping (28), Xu You Ping (41), Gao Pin Shan (40), and Yan De Ming (49), were peacefully enjoying their nshima (or maybe rice, who knows?) when the Zambian crew decided to switch up the night’s entertainment with an armed robbery.





Armed with two AK-47 rifles and three unidentified firearms, the suspects stormed the dinner scene like Hollywood villains. In a flash, they collected K211,000 in cash, grabbed four expensive phones—including an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at K32,000—and even took a pistol that belonged to a Chinese national living in Lusaka. One of the criminals had the audacity to wear a full Zambia Police combat uniform—proving that when it comes to disguises, Zambians don’t play!





Southern Division Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka, who confirmed the incident, described it as an “embarrassing moment for law enforcement,” since the robbers executed the mission smoothly and disappeared into the night without a trace.





“By the time we arrived at the scene, the ‘ba guy’ were long gone,” said Commissioner Daka, shaking his head. “These chaps vanished faster than a salary in January.”





Despite a rapid police response, no arrests have been made, and all stolen items remain missing. Investigations are ongoing, but for now, the gang of five is still enjoying their loot, probably at an undisclosed location sipping on some expensive beverages.





As law enforcement hunts down the runaway suspects, Zambians are left wondering—where are these guys hiding? And more importantly, who taught them how to execute a heist so smoothly? Stay tuned for more updates on this Sinadambwe blockbuster!



