BA MATERO SPEAKS OUT ON FATHER’S NEGATIVE PROPHECY AGAINST HIM



…From the time I started being Ba Matero, I forgot some scriptures, he says



By Beatrice Chabaya



Last week, Facebook was awash with negative comments targeting “prophet” John General, following the prophecy he did on his son “Ba Matero.”



Among the comments, which were mainly from Ba Matero’s fans, were that the father was jealous of the son’s success.



But featuring on Diamond TV’s “on the table,” Ba Matero said he wouldn’t join his fans in insulting or issuing degrading comments against his father.



“Even if he “my father” was mad, and then I start pointing fingers at him, getting angry that ‘elo batukana ba Matero, tiyeni tibashombe… then I start throwing stones saying ‘atase bakazitukana ine ba daddy?’ It doesn’t make sense,” he said.



Ba Matero asked his fans to forgive his father.



Jokingly, while imploring fans to forgive his father, he said “issue mwamene inangenela ya u Matero nama scripture yenangu tayamba kuibala.”



“He (John General) is the one to bless me. Even the bible says honour your parents…”



However, the plea for his fans to forgive his father did not stop him from sharing how the prophecy made his wife feel.



“My wife was so scared. When I followed him (his father)in his office, he told me he was not seeing good signs, he said the same people you are found with will give you something that will affect you. Your popularity will be gone.



So, for you to continue, you need to be in prayers. My dad is used seeing me in church… I am a camera man in church. Maybe he used wisdom to say, to prophecy…” he said.



Ba Matero said his father didn’t do the prophecy for numbers, “I think even him didn’t know that it was online.”



“When my dad is in the spirit he says anything. There are certain prophecies in that church that sometimes make me feel like I can run away.”



He also shared how loving his father is to him.



“He is a loving father, even the car I am driving he is the one who bought for me,” he said.



“Maybe it was the will of God that my father should learn that not every prophecy that needs to be done in public. I know how much my fans love me, how much they support me…Because of me, forgive him.”