By CIC Editors.



CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.



BA PRESIDENT PENENIKO PANONO YOUR KINDNESS IS NOW BEING TAKEN FOR GRANTED AND WEAKNESS AND ITS AFFECTING YOUR PUBLIC IMAGE ACT NOW.





The world yesterday got a rude shock how one person can manage to paralyze the entire government to dance to his tune sparking anger and disdent in the country and got away with it. Unfortunately the ripple effects never traced back to him or her but to you Mr President for being (WEAK) that’s the word on the street is that HH is too weak to face PF or put them in their right place.





By saying him or her we mean Tasila Lungu the exact version of the late father has an iron heart and she’s calling shots bigger than her step mother through the lawyer turned spokesperson Makebi Zulu. Tasila Lungu can not deny that she’s not involved or she’s not calling shots because who else is there ? The step mother Mrs Esther Lungu can’t say anything and after her it’s only Tasila Lungu because not even her husband can say anything in this matter. The person launching the high showdown is Tasila Lungu taking government by her hand using her father’s body. While this seems funny considering she’s just a child a power tussle within PF is also blewing with Acting President Given Lubinda posturing his image with opportunity he gets back here in Zambia such as keeping the government at edge with PF Secretariat behind him and Nakacinda on his side Lubinda has never been close to his dream than now.





Both Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda are launching coordinated attacks capitalizing the funeral and drifting off from the normal procession to bargaining chip holding government at ransom because once that body of ECL arrives and gets buried there will be nothing left to listen to Given Lubinda or Nakacinda infact they will lose Secretariat too because keeping those numbers at Secretariat would be an illegal assembly. Which for now can survive under the disguise of mourning.





Far from it the Secretariat is a political launch pad and a center of activities where politics is in high gear. Truth be told both the so called Lungu family and PF have only the body of ECL as a political leverage once it goes to rest they are all nothing. They will keep delaying and playing tactics to incinerate public narrative to their side which is not working because they have overdone it and now the blame is on the president of the Republic Mr Hakainde Hichilema.





At what point does he act and put nonsense to a halt in the face of national audience with the world watching a country on standstill activities grinding to a complete shutdown for two weeks now? The media tussle especially from PF embattled leaders like Nakacinda and Given Lubinda are often going politically unchallenged and unanswered on pretext that it’s mourning time when in reality PF themselves are not mourning at all they are politicking.





Dragging unrealistic battle like this has the capacity to affect the president next year because all manner of activities are on standby until this puzzle of the ECL funeral is concluded the national attention is with PF especially for as long as they retain the body the drama frags on in infamy. The president who is the utmost Commander in Chief of all defense forces deserves respect however he is just a person PF and Lungu family can toy around with anyhow and get away with it from Lungu family lying that he must not be around the state funeral, to Given Lubinda warning government to this and that conditions completely unheard of in this country and completely unAfrican.





Given Lubinda himself is on record telling Kaunda family to go anywhere they want putting the foot on the ground that KKs wishes to be buried in Chinsali are unrealistic he will be buried where government chooses him to be buried and it happened. Even when they went to court the court ruled against them. This is a reality PF knows that once the government takes hold of the body of ECL they lose everything instantly and hence keep dragging it internationally to buy time for their politics.





They say politics is a game but elections are next year and people needs to move on. The anger has now shifted to the president why is he letting PF misbehave like this? HH is weak that’s what the streets are saying. We ask Mr President are you WEAK? if not at what point do you strike so that nonsense comes to an end? Your public image has now shifted from being mature and tolerance to weakness looking how dramatic PF and the Lungu family are tossing you around.





Lungu himself to be in his position these same Nakacinda and Given Lubinda wouldn’t be doing what they are doing today they would have buried already and release the Republic to move on by now. PLEASE ACT PENENIKO nangu nipanono please install discipline and restore your image quickly going down.



CIC PRESS TEAM