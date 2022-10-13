BABY PYTHON IN STAFF TOILET HELPS SECONDARY SCHOOL HOD TO LEARN TONGUES IN WESTERN PROVINCE

A renowned Head of the Social Sciences Department at a named secondary in Western Province has remained the talk of the day after her encounter with a baby python in the staff toilet which left her speaking in uknown tongues.



According to information shared by Barotseland Breaking News, Madam Juliet Namakau a 45 year old female English/RE Teacher heading the social sciences, around 10:00 hours yesterday Wednesday, majestically walked into the staff toilet with her expensive braids, heels and specs on.



A few minutes later, she was heard shouting in all kinds of languages including one which was similar to that of fake prophets, she cried on top of her voice, shouting madly from fuseki, get out, shhuu to poposika leke. The noises in the toilet forced her best friend who is commonly known as Maama by fellow teachers to go near.



Maama did not even take time to see what scared her friend but scampered for her life leaving the wig and left shoe at the door way of the toilet. When other female teachers saw Maama running like she had escaped from a lion’s teeth, they also joined the race and some reportedly jumped off the fence to save their lives.



The scampering and noise of the female teachers reached the ears of the Natural Sciences HOD, Mr. Malama, who was with two other science teachers Mr. Sikena and Mr. Chella in the lab to come out and check what was going on.



When Mr. Malama heard the voice of the colleague he pushed the door to the toilet open and found her frozen on the toilet pan with the baby python in front of her. Mr. Malama allegedly killed the python mercilessly without looking at it as his attention was captured by the sight of the colleague frozen on the toilet pan.



Meanwhile, the snake was killed and chemicals have been sprayed to kill and chase snakes from the school premises. However, the news has gone viral after being shared across the country.