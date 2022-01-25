BACK AGAIN ON ARREST OF SEAN TEMBO – PILATO

So I have been informed that actually Mr. Sean Tembo was arrested for a Facebook Post which I happen to not have seen.

But here is the thing, freedom of expression is not only a right to only those with confirmed facts. It is a right even to those without facts. It is the freedom to express their views according to how they see things.

It is a very necessary part of a democracy because it allows for free flow of ideas. If we insist that only those with proved facts should express themselves on national issues then we can wait to see what will happen next.

In the run up to the 12th August elections, the PF ran very vicious campaigns against the UPND, they lied and were very tribal but the Zambian people used that to choose which party and candidate was better.

My point here is if what Mr. Sean Tembo said on his Facebook was a malicious lie…. The same way the people rejected the PF for their insults, lies and tribal campaigns against the UPND that’s the same way they are able to tell lies from facts.

If the police choose to question or arrest anyone who shares their opinions on public matters on the basis that it is not a confirmed fact, I doubt their will be many people speaking especially in a society where access to information is problematic.

I do not agree or support Mr. Tembo’s views on a number of things but I support his right to express his views even the most offensive ones.

The actions by PF were backed by the same law that is being quoted today. When they arrested us, they quoted the law. They insisted that we broke the law just like the reality is today. Apartheid was backed by the law but that didn’t make it right.

Anyway; let’s wait and see how the Zambia Police will slowly organize a formidable opposition movement in this country through these arrests and questioning. You may not be able to see it now but I do.

Very soon, the picture will become clearer to see. Social movements and revolutions are birthed by circumstances, the Zambia police are providing the necessary environment for such.

Time is on the side of history, we can only watch.