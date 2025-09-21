Bafana Bafana face FIFA probe over ineligible player



South Africa’s World Cup hopes could suffer a major blow after FIFA launched an investigation into Bafana Bafana for fielding ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena.





Mokoena, who should have served a one-match suspension after accumulating two yellow cards in earlier qualifiers, featured in South Africa’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho in March. Lesotho later raised the issue, prompting FIFA’s disciplinary committee to step in.





If found guilty, Bafana Bafana could be stripped of the win, with the result likely overturned to a 3-0 defeat. Such a ruling would see South Africa lose three crucial points in Group C, potentially derailing their campaign for automatic qualification.





The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed receiving formal communication from FIFA, but insisted it will “study the matter carefully” before commenting further. A ruling is expected before the next round of qualifiers.





For now, South Africa’s hard-earned lead in the group hangs in the balance with their World Cup dream threatened by what may prove to be a costly administrative blunder.