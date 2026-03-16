Bahrain Busts IRGC Spy Ring Feeding Missile Targets to Iran





Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has arrested five men, ages 25 to 39, for espionage on behalf of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The suspects photographed vital sites, hotels, and other key locations, then transmitted precise GPS coordinates via encrypted channels to IRGC handlers. This intelligence directly aided Iranian missile strikes on Bahraini targets.





One detainee received intensive training in IRGC camps in Iran. A sixth suspect remains at large, believed to have fled abroad. Authorities say the group also attempted to recruit others for terrorist operations inside the kingdom.





Home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet, Bahrain faces heightened threats from Tehran’s proxies and direct aggression.

These arrests expose Iran’s ongoing campaign to destabilize Gulf allies through internal subversion and precision-guided attacks. Strong security measures are essential to counter this clear and present danger from the regime in Tehran.