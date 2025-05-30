BALLISTIC EXPERT RULES OUT SUICIDE IN SHIKAPWASHA MURDER TRIAL



A Forensic ballistics expert Isaac Kalimanshila has ruled out suicide in the death of retired Zambia Air Force Commander Roan Shikapwasha, stating that the fatal gunshot could not have been self-inflicted.



Lt General Shikapwasha was allegedly killed by his wife Jane Lusengo aged 73 on January 14, 2024, at the couple’s matrimonial home in Lusaka’s Ibex area





Testifying in the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Kalimanshila explained that the wound’s trajectory, the mechanics of the weapon, and forensic evidence suggest the fatal shot was fired at close range by another person.



He described the firearm as a Spanish-made double-barrel shotgun, confirmed to be in good working condition, with evidence showing the right barrel was used.





The witness testified that the spent cartridge recovered from the scene matched test firings from the weapon.



He further stated that the victim’s shirt had a triangular hole with inward-pushed fibres and gunshot residue concentrated around the entry point consistent with a shot fired from a distance of 5 to 30 centimetres.





He told the court that a total of 21 pellets were retrieved from the body during surgery and postmortem, matching bedshot ammunition adding that no fingerprints or residue were found on the firearm, noting that such evidence can degrade when exposed to environmental elements.





He concluded that the shot which killed Shikapwasha was fired at close range and was not self-inflicted.