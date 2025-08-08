Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees list: Dembele, Salah, Mbappe make 30-man list

The Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees for the 69th annual ceremony have been revealed, with Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah included.

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele is the front-runner to win his first Ballon d’Or after registering 36 goals and 13 assists across competitions for both club and country. He also won the Champions League and the French league with his team.

Mohamed Salah, Premier League winner with Liverpool, and Raphinha, who won the La Liga title with Barcelona, are some of the other big names on the list.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League in June, and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami missed out.

The 69th annual ceremony is set for September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, France.

See the Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees in full

Ousmane Dembele (Paris-Saint-Germain, France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris-Saint-Germain, Italy)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)



Desire Doue (Paris-Saint-Germain, France)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan, Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund, Guinea)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, Sweden)



Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli, Scotland)



Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France)



Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal, England)

Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)



Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, Germany)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)